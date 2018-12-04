Bruce Springsteen Planning New Album, Tour In 2019

Following a successful run of Springsteen on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen has got the itch to write new music.

In an interview with The Times, Springsteen revealed he has a busy 2019 in store. On top of writing and recording a new album, he plans to tour with the E Street Band.

The album would mark Springsteen's first since 2014's High Hopes. “For lack of a better word, it’s a singer-songwriter album," he said of his upcoming release, "More of a solo record."

Springsteen last performed in Chicago back in 2016 at the United Center.

For those that were unable to catch Springsteen on Broadway, Netflix will be releasing a film of the production on December 14th.