Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform "My Hometown" At The Tony Awards
Is there any award Springsteen hasn't won yet?
June 11, 2018
Bruce Springsteen is no stranger to the spotlight and once again delieverd when called upon.
At last night's Tony Awards, Springsteen performed the Born in the U.S.A. track "My Hometown" giving fans a sneak peek into his Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway.
Additionally, The Boss received a speical Tony in honor of his successful run on Broadway. The award was presented by Billy Joel.