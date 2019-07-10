Breaking Bad Reunion? Not Quite

Breaking Bad co-stars Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston have been teasing a project over the past few weeks that naturally led fans to assume it had to do with the hit show.

Related: A Breaking Bad Movie Is In The Works

It all started with social media posts showing Paul & Cranston together.

Even sooner A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

Turns out the tease was all about tequila. Paul & Cranston have teamed up to release a line of artisanal Mezcal called Dos Hombres. The duo came up with the idea during a sushi dinner in New York where they were pondering what to do together once Breaking Bad was over.

The product is currently only available in California, New York, and Mexico City. However, you can place an online order for $58 a bottle if you'd like to try it out yourself.