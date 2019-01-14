Bryan Ferry Celebrates Roxy Music's 'Avalon' With Chicago Concert

Bryan Ferry will be making his return to Chicago on August 1st when he performs at the Chicago Theatre.

Just months after Roxy Music gets inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ferry will be bringing his tour to North America where he'll be performing songs from Avalon on top of solo & Roxy Music hits.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster. You can get early access to tickets in the XRT presale taking place this Thursday at 10 AM by using the password "xrtavalon".

Listen to XRT all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Get details about the giveaway here.