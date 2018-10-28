Buddy Guy Announces January Residency At Legends

Buddy Guy will once again call his club Legends his musical home in the month of January.

Guy announced his annual residency and will feature sixteen total shows. He'll be performing every Thursday-Sunday beginning on January 3rd.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 3rd at 10 AM via buddyguy.com.

Check out the full schedule below.

Thurs Jan 3 - BUDDY GUY w/ Bobby Rush

Fri Jan 4 - BUDDY GUY w/ John Primer

Sat Jan 5 - BUDDY GUY w/ Carlos Johnson

Sun Jan 6 - BUDDY GUY w/ Billy Branch and The Sons of Blues

Thurs Jan 10 - BUDDY GUY w/ Mike Wheeler

Fri Jan 11 - BUDDY GUY w/ Big James

Sat Jan 12 - BUDDY GUY w/ Quinn Sullivan

Sun Jan 13 - BUDDY GUY w/ Smiley Tillmon feat. Kate Moss

Thurs Jan 17 - BUDDY GUY w/ Erin Coburn

Fri Jan 18 - BUDDY GUY w/ Kingfish

Sat Jan 19 - BUDDY GUY w/ Kingfish

Sun Jan 20 - BUDDY GUY w/ Brother John

Thurs Jan 24 - BUDDY GUY w/ Corey Dennison

Fri Jan 25 - BUDDY GUY w/ Toronzo Cannon

Sat Jan 26 - BUDDY GUY w/ NuBlu Band

Sun Jan 27 - BUDDY GUY w/ Haven Star