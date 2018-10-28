Buddy Guy Announces January Residency At Legends
Sixteen shows, one club.
Buddy Guy will once again call his club Legends his musical home in the month of January.
Guy announced his annual residency and will feature sixteen total shows. He'll be performing every Thursday-Sunday beginning on January 3rd.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 3rd at 10 AM via buddyguy.com.
Check out the full schedule below.
Thurs Jan 3 - BUDDY GUY w/ Bobby Rush
Fri Jan 4 - BUDDY GUY w/ John Primer
Sat Jan 5 - BUDDY GUY w/ Carlos Johnson
Sun Jan 6 - BUDDY GUY w/ Billy Branch and The Sons of Blues
Thurs Jan 10 - BUDDY GUY w/ Mike Wheeler
Fri Jan 11 - BUDDY GUY w/ Big James
Sat Jan 12 - BUDDY GUY w/ Quinn Sullivan
Sun Jan 13 - BUDDY GUY w/ Smiley Tillmon feat. Kate Moss
Thurs Jan 17 - BUDDY GUY w/ Erin Coburn
Fri Jan 18 - BUDDY GUY w/ Kingfish
Sat Jan 19 - BUDDY GUY w/ Kingfish
Sun Jan 20 - BUDDY GUY w/ Brother John
Thurs Jan 24 - BUDDY GUY w/ Corey Dennison
Fri Jan 25 - BUDDY GUY w/ Toronzo Cannon
Sat Jan 26 - BUDDY GUY w/ NuBlu Band
Sun Jan 27 - BUDDY GUY w/ Haven Star