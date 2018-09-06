The Hollywood Reporter reports that Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.

Starring in films such as Deliverance, The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit, and Boogie Nights, Reynolds most successful stretch of his career came in the late 70's and early 80's.

His sole Academy Award nomination came in 1997 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Boogie Nights. He was set to appear in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Reynolds passed away Thursday morning at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.