Matt Shultz On Cage The Elephant's Deeply Personal New Album 'Social Cues'

Cage The Elephant's new album Social Cues comes from a heavy place.

Related: Listen to Cage the Elephant's Somber Ballad "Goodbye"

We spoke with frontman Matt Shultz ahead of the release of the record (available April 19th) for a deep conversation about the songs on the album and where they came from. It's been a rough few years for Shultz with him telling us "the past couple years have been pretty turbulant in general. This particular one was very heavy, a lot of loss."

That influenced the songwriting on many of the tracks appearing on Social Cues.

The conversation also focused on Cage The Elephant's energetic live shows and Shultz's antics on stage. "We're trying to be present and respond to impulse. Which in everyday life is what you strive not to do," he said.

Listen to the full interview below and pick up your copy of Social Cues.