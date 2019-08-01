Cage The Elephant Discusses Evolution Of Stage Show & Being More Present In Concert

Cage The Elephant have played Lollapalooza so many times they've earned a lifetime pass to the festival.

Fresh off a fantastic show at Northerly Island, Matt & Brad Shultz stopped by Lollapalooza to catch some music and were kind enough to come chat with us.

During their conversation with Marty Lennartz, they discussed the evolution of their notorious stage show. Frontman Matt Shultz iterated that he aims to be in the moment during this current tour.

Their presence at Lollapalooza was certainly a surprise, but a most welcome one at that!