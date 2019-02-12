Illinois Has The Cheapest Beer In America

If you're looking for a cheap case of beer, your best bet is to stay right here in Illinois.

The blog Simple. Thrifty. Living conducted a study to find out which state is the cheapest for a 24-pack of beer. The study looked at prices from national or regional retailers in up to 10 zip codes in each state for a 24-pack of Bud Light and Miller Lite. The zip codes were a mix of urban and rural areas and the beers were chosen due to the national popularity of the two. Additionally, the numbers were not refelctive of additonal taxes or fees.

In their study, Illinois took home the top spot as the state for the cheapest case of beer at $15.20. The next five cheapest states are South Carolina ($15.32), New York ($15.98), Rhode Island ($15.98), and Kansas and Michigan tied at $16.07.

Alaska took home the title as the state with the highest average with a case of beer costing $31.21. The next highest was Wyoming at $26.68.

Check out the entire study here and see the average price of a case of beer in each state.