Chicago Blues Fest Reveals 2019 Lineup

The 36th Annual Chicago Blues Festival will take place June 7-9 at Millennium Park and announced their lineup featuring musicians across six stages. As always, admission to the festival is free.

You can find more information about Blues Fest on the City of Chicago's website. Take a look at the full lineup below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5–6:15 p.m: Charlie Musselwhite with special guest Billy Boy Arnold

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Jimmy Johnson Blues Band

7:45–9 p.m.: Bobby Rush

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

11 a.m.–12 p.m.: Joanna Connor

12:15–1:15 p.m.: Benny Turner and Real Blues

1:30–2:30 p.m.: Thornetta Davis

2:45–4 p.m.: Guy King with special guest Chris Cain

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Bombino

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Jimmy Burns Band

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Keith Johnson “Prince of the Delta Blues” & The Big Muddy Blues Band

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: Karen Wolfe

3–4 p.m.: Grady Champion

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Front Porch Stage

11 a.m.–noon: Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis, Tim Gant, Tino Cortes, Alan Burroughs and Stone Academy

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Bob Stroger

2–3 p.m.: Kenny Smith & The House Bumpers

3:30–4:30 p.m.: Mojo Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz

5–6 p.m.: Mzz Reese

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Breezy Rodio

8–9 p.m.: Vance “Guitar” Kelly & The Backstreet Blues Band

Park Grill Stage

2–2:45 p.m.: Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man Band

3–3:45 p.m.: Eric Noden

4–4:45 p.m.: Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m.: Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 35 years.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:15–6:15 p.m.: Latimore

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Don Bryant

7:45–9 p.m.: Bettye LaVette

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

11 a.m.–noon.: Melody Angel

12:15–1:15 p.m.: Marquise Knox

1:30–2:45 p.m.: Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby and Kenneth “Hollywood” Scott

3–4 p.m.: Billy Boy Arnold

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Jesse “Guitar” Robinson

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Super Chikan

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

3–4 p.m.: O.B. Buchana

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Front Porch Stage

11 a.m.–12 p.m.: Mary Lane

12:30–1:30 p.m.: The Joel Paterson Organ Trio featuring Chris Foreman

2–3 p.m.: Chicago Blues Piano Master—A Tribute To Otis Spann

3:30–4:30 p.m.: Dom Flemons

5–6 p.m.: Bridges to the Blues

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Morry Sochat & The Special 20s

8–9 p.m.: Lurrie Bell

Park Grill Stage

2–2:45 p.m.: Dom Flemons

3–3:45 p.m.: Harmonica Hinds

4–4:45 p.m.: Doktu Rhute Muuzic

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 35 years.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:15–6:15 p.m.: Larkin Poe

6:30–7:30 p.m.: The CONNECTION: Mike Welch & Friends

7:45–9 p.m.: Ruthie Foster

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

11 a.m.–12 p.m: Omar Coleman

12:15–1:15 p.m.: Melvin Taylor & The Slack Band

1:30–2:30 p.m.: The Kinsey Report

2:45–4 p.m.: Toronzo Cannon

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Roomful of Blues with special appearance by guest vocalist Lynne Jordan

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: King Edward

12:30–1:30 p.m.: RL Boyce

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: Jarekus Singleton

3–4 p.m.: Zac Harmon

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Front Porch Stage

11 a.m.–12 p.m.: Willie Buck

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Erwin Helfer

2–3 p.m.: Cash Box Kings

3:30–4:30 p.m.: Ivy Ford Band

5–6 p.m.: Russ Green

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Mike Wheeler Band

Park Grill Stage

2–2:45 p.m.: Chicago Bound Blues Band

3–3:45 p.m.: Rick King’s Royal Hustle

4–4:45 p.m.: Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m.: Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 35 years.

Maxwell Street Market – 800 S. Desplaines

Noon–2 p.m.: Dave Herrero