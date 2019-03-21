Chicago Cubs To Host Grateful Dead Night This April

Deadheads will be calling Wrigley Field home several times over the next few months. Dead & Company will be performing two shows at Wrigley this June and the Chicago Cubs have announced a Grateful Dead themed night on April 24th.

Fans can purchase a special ticket to the game which includes double-sided, seven-inch vinyl record pressed by Jack White's Third Man Pressing. The A-side of the record features a recording of "Brown-Eyed Women" from the Dead's show at the Auditorium Theatre on 5/13/77 with the B-side featuring a recording of "Cumberland Blues" from the 10/22/71 Auditorium Theatre show.

Prior to the game, Mr. Blotto will be performing a concert at Gallagher Way.

The Cubs will also donate a portion of proceeds to the Grateful Dead's charity the Rex Foundation. You can find more information about the evening here.