Cubs Players Hilariously Dress Up Like Jon Lester After Sweeping St. Louis Cardinals

The Cubs have had their share of great dress up nights as they leave Wrigley Field for a road trip, but last night's theme may have been one of their best.

The theme? Jon Lester.

Cubs players dressed up like Jon Lester complete wth cowboy boots, jeans, a tucked in dress shirt, blazer, and cowboy hat. Well, everyone except for Anthony Rizzo who opted to go with America shorts, an open short-sleeve dress shirt, a box of fried chicken, and a six-pack of beer.

Check out their best Jon Lester impersonations below!

Horses in the front. pic.twitter.com/yW46fRCrmT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019

"The Jon Lester Starter Kit" pic.twitter.com/oeDLcsOpdx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019