Cubs Players Hilariously Dress Up Like Jon Lester After Sweeping St. Louis Cardinals
These are all great, but Anthony Rizzo may take the cake as the best!
The Cubs have had their share of great dress up nights as they leave Wrigley Field for a road trip, but last night's theme may have been one of their best.
The theme? Jon Lester.
Cubs players dressed up like Jon Lester complete wth cowboy boots, jeans, a tucked in dress shirt, blazer, and cowboy hat. Well, everyone except for Anthony Rizzo who opted to go with America shorts, an open short-sleeve dress shirt, a box of fried chicken, and a six-pack of beer.
Check out their best Jon Lester impersonations below!
Who wore it better?@JLester34 @KrisBryant_23 pic.twitter.com/GbmssC9Ihv— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Yeehaw! -- pic.twitter.com/MTCv4OTGZe— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Horses in the front. pic.twitter.com/yW46fRCrmT— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
"The Jon Lester Starter Kit" pic.twitter.com/oeDLcsOpdx— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Cowboy hats to the ⬅️. pic.twitter.com/jOdWiWCBeN— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019
Howdy. pic.twitter.com/iqzwKb6Zss— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 10, 2019