Places That Are Currently Colder Than Chicago (Not Many)

The polar vortex is here and has seen temperatures in Chicago fall below most places on Earth.

As we endure this brutal cold, let's take a look at a few places that are not as cold as Chicago today.

With a high today of -12° and a low of -23°, Chicago is a lot colder than places we normally see with low temperatures.

Here's a few notable locations.

Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station: -4°

Utqiagvik, Alaska: -3°

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada: -13°

Old Crow, Yukon, Canada: -6°

While it's cold here in Chicago, those in Minneapolis and Fargo are experiencing lower temperatures with it dropping down to -29° in the Twin Cities and -31° in Fargo.

The City of Chicago has numerous warming centers open today and additional resources to deal with the cold.