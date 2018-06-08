What Is The Chicago Sound?

Chicago's music history is so rich, there ought to be a multivolume encyclopedia of it.

With the diversity of music that comes out of the Windy City, how do you define the Chicago sound?

Perhaps there was no one better to ask the question to than XRT's Richard Milne. Richard plays a vital role in the Chicago music scene and has seen and heard it all. We gather some great stories from throughout his career and discuss what exactly makes up the Chicago sound. Plus, you'll get never before heard stories about the Chicago music scene.

