There's Going To Be A Giant Pizza Party In Chicago This Weekend

In the mood for an old fashioned pizza party? We've got some exciting news for you.

The Chicago Pizza Party is taking place this weekend at Ravenswood Event Center (4043 N Ravenswood Ave) and will have all the pizza your stomach can handle.

The event features pizza from Bartoli's, Connie's, Home Run Inn, Lou Malnati's, Pie Eyed Pizzeria, Aurelio's, Jimmy's Pizza Cafe, Union Squared, and many more. Plus, there'll be over 60 different styles of pizza available.

The pizza festival is split up into two different sessions. The first session takes place from 1-5 PM and is all ages while the second session takes place from 6-10 PM and is 21+.

You can find out more information about the event and purchase tickets here.