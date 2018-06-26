Another Wonderful Pride Parade With Terri Hemmert

Met lots of wonderful people today at the Pride Parade. Thanks to everyone that spread the love. You looked fabulous from the float. Every single one of you. We all felt the love today. When we passed the haters today on the parade route I grabbed my mike and went up to my pulpit and said bigotry is a sin. Racism is a sin. Homophobia is a sin. Hatred is a sin. The commandments can be boiled down to two….and they both involve love.

Love is not a sin. It's grace. Thanks to everyone today that boarded the love train. I'll choose love every time.