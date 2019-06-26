Join 93XRT At The Chicago Pride Parade

The Chicago Pride Parade will be held this Sunday, June 30th on the North Side of the city beginning at Noon. The parade will step off at Broadway and Montrose, heading north, then south on Broadway.

Look for the WXRT float along the way as we'll be passing out XRT Pride fans! Terri Hemmert, Mary Dixon, Tom Marker and other staffers will be there as well.

Be sure to catch a special TV appearence from Terri Hemmert on ABC 7 Chicago at 1 PM as she joins Janet Davies for a live broadcast from the Pride Parade. You can find more information about Terri's appearance here.