Find Out When The Snow Plow Is Coming Down Your Street

Folks across the Chicagoland area woke up today to a lot more snow on the ground than when they went to bed last night.

Some love it, some hate it, but we all have to deal with it.

If you're waiting for a snow plow to come and clear the road near you, we have the perfect tool.

The City of Chicago's website has a tool that lets you track snow plows across the city. You can move around the map and see where snow plows are currently located in Chicago. Plus, you can type in your address and see where the closest plow is and what direction it's heading.

Click here to find out where the closest snow plow is to you.