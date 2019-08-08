The White Sox & Yankees To Play At Iowa's "Field Of Dreams"

The Chicago White Sox & New York Yankees will be playing a regular season game in Dyersville, Iowa at the site where the iconic baseball movie Field of Drems was filmed.

A temporary 8,000 seat stadium will be built for the game taking place on August 13, 2020. This will mark the first tame a major league baseball game has ever been played in Iowa and will be televised nationally on Fox.

Is this Heaven? pic.twitter.com/wUOVoAjFKn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2019

A video tweeted by MLB plays off the movie showing Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge asking Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner's character in the film) asking if he was in heaven. "No, it's Iowa," Costner replied stirring up grand memories from the movie.

The White Sox will be the home team for the day with both clubs having Friday off to make the 200-mile trip back East to Chicago before resuming their series on Saturday.