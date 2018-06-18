Chris Cornell & His Daughter Toni Release "Nothing Compares 2 U" Cover For Father's Day

Toni Cornell shared a Father's Day gift with the world by releasing a cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" that she recorded with her father Chris.

Chris Cornell had previously released his own version of the song, but cut this take with his daughter prior to his death last year.

Video of Toni &amp; Chris Cornell - “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Toni penned a note to her father following the relase of the song, writing,

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you."