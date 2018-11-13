Members Of Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple of the Dog, Foo Fighters, And More To Pay Tribute To Chris Cornell

A tribute concert for the late Chris Cornell will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 16th and features an all-star lineup of performers.

“I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” is scheduled to feature members of Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple of the Dog, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adamas, and many more. Jimmy Kimmel will be the host for the evening.

The evening will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation as well as The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this painful and debilitating genetic disorder.