Country Star Chris Stapleton Makes Cameo On Game Of Thrones

If you blinked, you may have missed it.

April 30, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

Features

Game Of Thrones fandom runs rampant with celebrities with many offering commentary and analysis after each episode. Only a few though have been lucky enough to participate in the show.

Chris Stapleton got the opportunity to make a cameo in the most recent episode as a fallen Wilding that turned into a White Walker in the Battle Of Winterfell. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Stapleton said that his management reached out to the show to see if he could be on because he's a big fan. 

“I was like, you know, I would gladly fly to wherever in the world just to be a small part and get to watch that show going down,” Stapleton said. “They were gracious enough to let me come participate that way.”

Stapleton's not the first celebrity to take part in the show. Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy wrote a song called "Pray" that is part of a Game Of Thrones inspired album.

Game of Thrones
Chris Stapleton

