How CHVRCHES Shape Their Dynamic Live Shows

CHVRCHES stopped by for a chat just hours before they performed on the Grant Park stage at Lollapalooza.

One of the main talking points of their conversation was the experience they want their fans to get after seeing them live.

Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry said, "if you want it to be deep diving into your feelings you can do that. If you want to dance and not think about it, then you can do that too."

The band recently released their third studio album Love Is Dead this past May working alongside producer Greg Kurstin. Dave Stewart of Eurythmics also contributed to the record.

Watch their full conversation with Jason Thomas below.