Get A Sneak Peek At Lollapalooza Sets With The Coachella Webcast
Kick off festival season from the comfort of your own home.
We're still a few months out from Lollapalooza, but that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on watching sets from your favorite artists.
Coachella is set to take place over the next two weekends and announced a live webcast featuring a wide variety of artists performing at the festival. The webcast will take place on their YouTube channel and will stream performances from acts also playing Lollapalooza including Tame Impala, Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Maggie Rogers, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, and Rüfüs Du Sol.
Additional artists scheduled for Coachella's livestream include Weezer, The 1975, Mac DeMarco, Alice Merton, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Dermot Kennedy, CHVRCHES, and more.
You can find their full schedule on their YouTube channel, but a few highlights are listed below. All times are CST.
Friday, April 12th
7:55 PM - Kacey Musgraves
11:00 PM - Rüfüs Du Sol
11:35 PM - The 1975
1:25 AM - Childish Gambino
Saturday, April 13th
8:40 PM - Mac DeMarco
10:25 PM - Maggie Rogers
10:45 PM - Weezer
1:00 AM - Tame Impala
Sunday, April 14th
7:00 PM - Alice Merton
7:55 PM - Unknown Mortal Orchestra
8:50 PM - Dermot Kennedy
12:35 AM - Ariana Grande