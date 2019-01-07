Cody Parkey's Field Goal Isn't So Bad When Set To Curb Your Enthusiasm's Theme

There's not much to feel good about after last night's Bears game. Chicagoans are full of what-ifs and to top it off, it's gray and rainy outside.

HOWEVER, it's important to laugh. It's good for your health!

Instead of having nightmares about the now infamous double doink, let's try to view it in a new light. What better way to do that than by adding the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme to it?

My friends, here is a video doing exactly that.