Watch This Craftsman Build An Electric Guitar Out Of Colored Pencils

We've seen some pretty cool guitars before, but this may be a first.

YouTube user Burls Art uploaded a video to his account showing the creation of a Fender Stratocaster guitar made entirely out of colored pencils.

From start to finish, he ended up using 1,200 colored pencils and claimed it was the first guitar he's ever built. Not only does it look amazing, it sounds great too!

Check out the full video below.