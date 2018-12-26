Predicting The Biggest Tours Of 2019

Concert tour rumors abound!

We wrap up 2018 by looking ahead to 2019 and seeing what bands may be touring. Can the Davies brothers reconcile and give fans a long awaited Kinks reunion?

We'll discuss the not likely, likely, and definitely happening tours of 2019.

And since I didn't go into complete detail on the podcast, here is the article I was referring to about Ray Davies being open to a Kinks reunion. As he said, "The trouble is, the two remaining members – my brother Dave and Mick – never got along very well. But I've made that work in the studio and it's fired me up to make them play harder, and with fire."

