Listen to Win Lumineers Tickets!

The Lumineers have announced a show at Allstate Arena on February 22nd and XRT has your free tickets all this week. Listen to the XRT Morning Show for your shot at tickets in the first five rows, and listen throughout the week for more chances at free tickets! Wait for the cue to call and dial 312-861-WXRT (861-9978) for your chance to win! Or right now, enter here for your chance to enter online for a pair of tickets!

Tickets for the Lumineers go on sale Friday, August 16. For more info, visit https://thelumineers.com/tour-dates/