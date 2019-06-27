Cookie Monster Makes A Special Appearance at Wrigley Field
We hope the press box hid the cookies during the 7th inning stretch!
Many celebrities have visited Wrigley Field to sing the 7th inning stretch over the years, but few, if any, have been like today's guest singer.
Coming straight from Sesame Street, Cookie Monster was the guest conductor to sing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" as the Cubs took on the Atlanta Braves.
Check out the video of Cookie Monster singing the stretch below.
Cookie Monster singing Take Me Out To The Ballgame is everything we've ever wanted. pic.twitter.com/5qFFgY9vKw— Vote4 (@Cut4) June 27, 2019