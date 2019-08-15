Holy Smokes Counting Crows Adam Duritz Chopped Off His Dreads

There's two guarantees with Adam Duritz. A fantastic songwriting prowess and his dreadlocks. One of those is no more.

The Counting Crows frontman still has a knack for writing great songs, so it's the dreads that went goodbye!

Adam Duritz shaved his head. I am legit shook. pic.twitter.com/VvIV7f6DIL — Brandon. (@brandonsears) August 14, 2019

Duritz revealed he chopped off all his hair following the band's set at Outside Lands Festival. He wrote in an Instagram post, "I flew to London and shaved my head! Anarchy In The UK indeed motherf@&$!@s!!!"