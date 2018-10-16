How Your Favorite Songs Can Help Save Lives

Remembering a couple of tunes from Otis Redding, Modest Mouse, and The Black Crowes could help you save a life.

October 16, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Categories: 
Features

CPR training is something you'll hopefully never have to put your practice to use. In case the situation arises, one hospital has been using an innovative method to insure people have the ability to correctly time CPR compressions.

According to Health.com, a New York City hospital has created a Spotify playlist that can help students get the correct CPR rhythm. All songs have a tempo between 100-120 beats per minute, which is the rate people are trained to give CPR compressions to.

The playlists consists of 47 songs including tracks from Adele, The Bee Gees, Simon & Garfunkel, The Black Crowes, Otis Redding, Modest Mouse, and more.

Check out the playlist below.

Of course all of this talk about CPR and music reminds me of one of the greatests scenes in The Office.

