Better Days Ahead For Creedence Clearwater Revival?

The fighting amongst John Fogerty, Doug Clifford, and Stu Cook have frequently placed Creedence Clearwater Revival amongst "Rock's Top Feuds" lists. It appears the animosity surrounding the former bandmates may be fading.

Clifford & Cook were interviewed by Billboard about their retirement from touring and their band Creedence Clearwater Revisited and spoke about their relationship with Fogerty. "We're not sniping at each other anymore," Cook said.

"We're focused on the good things about Creedence, which is where I think we should be," he added.

While a reunion or tour isn't likely, a video release of the band's performance at the original Woodstock could be on the table. Creedence Clearwater Revival's performance wasn't included in the 1970 documentary.

Cook believes they've left a positive legacy for the band and is something the fans recognize. "Creedence fans around the world have moved on from our internal squabbles and the music reigns supreme," he said.