Deadheads Rejoice, Cubs & Sox To Host Grateful Dead Nights

Deadheads will be able to get their baseball fix on both sides of town as both the Cubs and the White Sox are set to host Grateful Dead Night at their ballpark this August.

The White Sox will be holding their Grateful Dead Night on August 1st, Jerry Garcia's birthday, and will feature specially priced tickets that include a commemorative dancing bear figurine with the purchase of a Grateful Dead Tribute Night ticket.

The Cubs will have their Grateful Dead Night on August 27th as they too will have specially priced tickets for the evening. A portion of net proceeds from Grateful Dead Night will be donated to the Rex Foundation, the Dead's official nonprofit charitable organization. Additionally, fans can enjoy a pregame concert with Mr. Blotto at Gallagher Way from 5-6:45 PM.

Get information on the Cubs game here and the White Sox game here.