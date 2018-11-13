Dave Grohl Treats California Firefighters To A BBQ
Good guy Dave Grohl strikes again.
As wildfires continue to take their toll in California, Dave Grohl took some time out to help those out who are battling the flames.
Last night, Grohl treated firefighters from Calabasas Fire Station 88 to a BBQ providing them with food from his recently launched Backbeat BBQ.
It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters . He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent!