Dave Grohl Treats California Firefighters To A BBQ

Good guy Dave Grohl strikes again.

November 13, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 24, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world.

© Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

As wildfires continue to take their toll in California, Dave Grohl took some time out to help those out who are battling the flames.

Last night, Grohl treated firefighters from Calabasas Fire Station 88 to a BBQ providing them with food from his recently launched Backbeat BBQ.

It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters . He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent! . . #hillfire #malibu #hiddenhills #simivalley #lacofd @abc7la #firefamily #nfl #losangelesrams #thousandoaks #simivalley #newburypark #oakpark #evacuation #losangelescounty #lacofd #losangelescountyfiredepartment #firestation68 #abc7eyewitness #calabasas #woolseyfire #fireman #firefighter #lafd #firestation #foofighters #davegrohl

A post shared by Fire Station 68 (@firestation68) on

Tags: 
Dave Grohl
Foo Fighters