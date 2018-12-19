Dave Grohl Plays The Devil In Skit About Satanic Statue In Springfield

The Satanic Temple of Chicago made waves earlier this month with a display of a statue at the state capital in Springfield.

Jimmy Kimmel had a bit of fun with it last night bringing out God (as portrayed by Billy Crystal) to weigh in on the situation. After explaining that Chicago has been a sinful place, Crystal told Kimmel that he had no problem with the statue. That's because he and Satan are good buds.

Out comes Dave Grohl dressed as the devil and equipped with an electric guitar.

This wasn't the first time Dave Grohl has played Satan having done so in the film Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.

Check out the whole skit below.