Dave Grohl Is Auctioning Off Some Of His Gear And You Can Be The Proud Owner

If you've ever wanted to look the part of a rock star, here's your opportunity.

Dave Grohl will be auctioning off gear he used during his "Play" project, a 23-minute song and mini-documentary.

Beginning October 9th fans can bid on brand new pieces of gear from DW Drums, Fender, Gibson, Gretsch, Ludwig, Made By Maple, and Zildjian. All items have been signed by Grohl.

Proceeds from this auction will be going to benefit organizations that help young generations of new musicians learn and grow.

You can get more information about the auction here.