Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic Open To More Nirvana Performances

The surviving members of Nirvana performed together at the Foo Fighters Cal Jam festival marking it the second time in more than two decades they performed together.

It was an emotional experience for all involved, but each member left feeling positive and seemingly open to playing together again in the future. In a new interview with Kerrang (via Alternative Nation), both Grohl and Novoselic revealed they'd be open to more performances in the future. Grohl said,

“After we played the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I considered the idea that, if there was an opportunity, we could do it again. But it’s delicate territory, and you can’t treat it like just another show. It’s very complicated, and very special. In those moments, when it just happens naturally, I think is the best way.”

Novoselic echoed a similar sentiment that the timing has to be right to do so. However, he left with a positive experience. “Personally, it was great to play with those guys again, and to play those songs," he said.

While it doesn't appear that they'll go into a full blown reunion tour, Grohl and Novoselic seem open to working together to make new music. When asked if he would work with Grohl on writing new music, Novoselic said, “I don’t see why not. Maybe if the right circumstances present themselves we’d do it, because we’ve done it before with Pat (Smear) and with Paul McCartney on Cut Me Some Slack, so why not?”