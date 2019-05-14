Watch Dave Grohl Give Nine-Year-Old Drummer The Surprise Of A Lifetime

Dave Grohl has a big fan in nine-year-old Yoyoka Soma whom she cites as her favorite drummer.

The Foo Fighters frontman gave Yoyoka his stamp of approval on The Ellen Show with a video message telling her that he's seen her awesome videos and encouraging her to continue drumming. "Keep it up, because the world needs more drummers," he said. Soma told Ellen she loves the sound of Grohl's drums and his style. During the segment, she performed a fantastic rendition of the Foo Fighters classic "The Pretender."

Soma became a viral sensation last year when she posted a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Good Times Bad Times" on YouTube. She's also performed tracks from The Police, Peter Gabriel, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Queen.

On the Foo Fighters front, the band has been quiet lately. Drummer Taylor Hawkins is in the midst of a supergroup project alongside Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron and Melvins Buzz Osborne. Back in February, Dave Grohl said that the Foo Fighters were past the point of breaking up.

“For the first twenty years of our band it was, let’s make another record and that’s probably going to do it. Let’s get one more in there and call it a day,” Grohl said.

“Then it gets to the point to where I refer to it like imagine your grandparents getting a divorce. I’m sure it happens sometimes, but why? You can’t break up. Who even cares any more? Just go play shows.”

Although Foo Fighters have toured relentlessly over the past few years, their last album was 2017's Concrete and Gold.