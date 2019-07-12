There's Now An EDM Version Of Dave Matthews Band's "Crash Into Me"

Dave Matthews Band scored a major hit with their 1996 song "Crash Into Me" landing a Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal Grammy nomination.

With a mellow feel to it, it's not typically associated with any "get up and dance" playlists. However, that may change soon.

Steve Aoki and Darren Criss released an EDM version of "Crash Into Me" that most people likely didn't see coming. The song was also reportedly premiered during a workout class in Hollywood which is... Something?

Anyway, you can listen to it for yourself above.