Watch David Bote's Grand Slam Set To Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On"

It's something every young baseball enthusiast dreams of. Two out, bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, two strikes. Then....

BAM! Grand Slam!

David Bote got to live out the dream last night as he smacked a walk-off grand slam propelling the Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Nationals.

The Twitter account @TitanicBaseball created a excellent video of the occasion setting Bote's home run to Celine Dion's Titanic theme song "My Heart Will Go On."

Check out out for yourself below and make sure to swallow your coffee before watching.