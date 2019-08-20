Here's The First Look Of Johnny Flynn As David Bowie For The Upcoming Biopic 'Stardust'
The film tells the story of his 1971 U.S. tour leading to the birth of Ziggy Stardust.
The upcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust focuses on his 1971 U.S. tour that led to the birth of Ziggy Stardust. Johnny Flynn was tapped to portray Bowie and the first image of Flynn in costume has been revealed.
Producer Paul Van Carter posted the photo to his Instagram account showing Flynn sitting in a diner with a cigarette in hand. Alongside Flynn's role as Bowie, the film includes Jena Malone playing the role of Bowie's first wife Angie, and Marc Maron as his publicist.
The film is currently in production with no release date scheduled. Earlier this year, Bowie's son Duncan Jones took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with the film saying it doesn't have the familiy's blessing.
Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019
Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience.
Check out the photo below.
Exclusive first look at Johnny Flynn as the young David Bowie in our forthcoming movie Stardust, directed by Gabriel Range, with Marc Maron and Jena Malone. #stardustmovie #davidbowie