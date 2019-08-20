The upcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust focuses on his 1971 U.S. tour that led to the birth of Ziggy Stardust. Johnny Flynn was tapped to portray Bowie and the first image of Flynn in costume has been revealed.

Producer Paul Van Carter posted the photo to his Instagram account showing Flynn sitting in a diner with a cigarette in hand. Alongside Flynn's role as Bowie, the film includes Jena Malone playing the role of Bowie's first wife Angie, and Marc Maron as his publicist.

The film is currently in production with no release date scheduled. Earlier this year, Bowie's son Duncan Jones took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with the film saying it doesn't have the familiy's blessing.

Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.

Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

Check out the photo below.