David Bowie's First Recording Discovered In Bread Basket

You'd think most artists would have a copy of their first recording. No matter how big they get, it's always a sentimental moment to have your hard work materialized onto a physical item.

Not for David Bowie. In fact, it wasn't until recently that it was discovered in a bread basket of all places.

Now, we'll cut Bowie a little bit of slack as there is an interesting story behind it.

According to The Guardian, a 16-year-old David Bowie was asked to perform lead vocals on the demo track "I Never Dreamed" with his band The Konrads. The band auditioned for the record company Decca, but were ultimately turned down. Shortly afterwards Bowie left the band due to artistic differences.

Drummer and band manager David Hadfield recently discovered the tape stashed in an old bread basket when he was moving home.

Hadfield put the moment in historical context saying,

“We had decided that we would do a couple of guitar instrumentals and one original song. I chose "I Never Dreamed" as it was the strongest, the other two were a bit weak. I also decided that David was the best person to sing it and give the right interpretation. So this became the very first recording of David Jones singing 55 years ago. There is no other recording of the demo featuring David as lead in existence."

The tape will be auctined off later this year along with other band memorabilia. It's expectd to sell for £10,000.