Gary Oldman Is Narrating The David Bowie Is App

Remember the fantastic David Bowie Is exhibit that came to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago a few years ago?

In case you missed out or want to relive it, you'll be experience it first-hand starting on January 8th.

The exhibition is being digitally adapted as an AR app allowing you to experience it in the comfort of your own home. The app's website states,

"The augmented reality adaptation of David Bowie isenables you to explore the entire exhibition in the intimacy of your own environment, without glass barriers, vitrines or throngs of visitors. View it at your leisure or jump directly to the things you love. Revisit as often as you like and save any item to your own collection within the app. This spectacular iteration of the iconic exhibition is yours forever."

The exhibition contains Bowie's costumes, sketches, notes, handwritten lyrics, music videos, and original works of art.

Furthermore, you can experience it as you took a trip to the museum as it'll be complete with narration of the exhibition. According to Consequence of Sound, Gary Oldman will be providing the app's narration.

The two had a lifelong friendship with Oldman saying in a press release, “I see him less as ‘David Bowie’ and more as ‘Dave from Brixton and I’m Gary from New Cross’.”