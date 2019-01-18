David Bowie Impersonating Lou Reed, Bruce Springsteen & Others Is The Best Thing You’ll Watch Today

We all knew David Bowie had talent, but did you know he had impeccable impersonation skills too?

Mark Saunders worked with David Bowie during his "Dancing In The Street" collaboration with Mick Jagger and shared a video on his YouTube page of Bowie singing in the style of Bruce Springsteen, Lou Reed, Tom Waits, Neil Young, and more.

He writes, "The impersonations on this YouTube posting were recorded in August '85, when Bowie came in to do the lead vocal. At the end of the session, he broke into the impersonations and I realized that these might get erased at some point, so I quickly put a cassette in and hit “record.”

Thank goodness he did!

Watch Bowie's masterful impersonations below.