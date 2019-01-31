David Gilmour To Auction Off Over 120 Guitars

David Gilmour is gearing up to put more than 120 guitars of his to auction including the iconic 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster he used on Pink Floyd's biggest hits.

So why is Gilmour getting rid of them? He told Rolling Stone,

"I just think it’s time that they went off and served someone else. I have had my time with them. And of course the money that they will raise will do an enormous amount of good in the world, and that is my intention.”

Proceeds from the auction will go towards Gilmour's charity helping combat homelessness, famine, and displacement of people all around the world.

One of the guitars expected to fetch the highest price is the Black Strat, the guitar Gilmour used on Meddle, Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall. It's expected to go for $100,000-$150,000.

Even though the Black Strat has been used on Gilmours most identifiable work, he feels it's time to let it go. "For me, I can let go of it. It’s going to bring a lot of people to have a look at this sale, and it’s going to do that job," Gilmour said.

He added,

"It’s on so much stuff, but Fender have made replica ones that they sell, and I have two or three of those that are absolutely perfect. One of those might be my future guitar of choice or even, horror of horror, maybe I’ll even change the color.