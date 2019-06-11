Watch David Gray Perform Live From Studio X
Watch a live concert webcast beginning at 2:00 PM this Wednesday.
June 11, 2019
David Gray will be performing at the Chicago Theatre on June 13th, but will treat a lucky group of XRT listeners to an intimate Live From Studio X at a secret Chicagoland location this Wednesday.
Join us at 93XRT.com this Wednesday at 2 PM to watch David Gray perform Live From Studio X in a free concert webcast.
Tickets for his Chicago Theatre show are available here. His latest album Gold In A Brass Age is available to purchase now.