David Gray will be performing at the Chicago Theatre on June 13th, but will treat a lucky group of XRT listeners to an intimate Live From Studio X at a secret Chicagoland location this Wednesday.

Join us at 93XRT.com this Wednesday at 2 PM to watch David Gray perform Live From Studio X in a free concert webcast.

Tickets for his Chicago Theatre show are available here. His latest album Gold In A Brass Age is available to purchase now.