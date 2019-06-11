Watch David Gray Perform Live From Studio X

Watch a live concert webcast beginning at 2:00 PM this Wednesday.

June 11, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Live From Chicago's Home For Music Lovers
Live From Studio X

David Gray will be performing at the Chicago Theatre on June 13th, but will treat a lucky group of XRT listeners to an intimate Live From Studio X at a secret Chicagoland location this Wednesday.

Join us at 93XRT.com this Wednesday at 2 PM to watch David Gray perform Live From Studio X in a free concert webcast.

Tickets for his Chicago Theatre show are available here. His latest album Gold In A Brass Age is available to purchase now.

Tags: 
Live From Studio X
Studio X
David Gray

