Watch Dead & Company Jam With A High School Jazz Band At Los Angeles Concert
Kicking off their set with help from local students.
Dead & Company kicked off their summer tour recently and are already in the welcoming mood.
During their show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles yesterday, Dead & Company brought out some locals to help them kick off the show. The Los Angeles High School Jazz Band accompanied Dead & Company to the stage where they started of the first set with a cover of John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme" before segueing into "Shakedown Street".
Dead and Company wsg *Los Angeles High School Jazz Band<? > Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles California Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Set I <Love Supreme-ish jam> > *l Shakedown Street bw * #deadandcompany #summertour2019 Show #4 #hollywoodbowl #losangeles #hollywoodisdead
Here's the full setlist from the night (via Setlist.fm).
Set 1:
A Love Supreme (John Coltrane cover)
Shakedown Street (Grateful Dead cover)
Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)
Alabama Getaway (Grateful Dead cover)
Ramble On Rose (Grateful Dead cover)
Brown-Eyed Women (Grateful Dead cover)
Cassidy (Bob Weir cover) >
Fire on the Mountain (Grateful Dead cover)
Set 2:
Estimated Prophet (Grateful Dead cover)
Truckin' (Grateful Dead cover)
He's Gone (Grateful Dead cover)
St. Stephen (Grateful Dead cover)
Turn On Your Love Light (Bobby “Blue” Bland cover)
Drums (Grateful Dead cover) >
Space (Grateful Dead cover) > 'A Love Supreme' reprise
Standing on the Moon (Grateful Dead cover)
U.S. Blues (Grateful Dead cover)
Encore:
Brokedown Palace (Grateful Dead cover)