Dead & Company To Play Wrigley Field

Dead & Company will make their return to Wrigley Field for a pair of shows this June.

Original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart will join up once again with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti for a summer tour and hit the Friendly Confines on June 14th and 15th.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Saturday, December 8th at 10 AM. Head to Cubs.com/deadandcompany for full ticket information.

If you want to get tickets before they go on sale, just listen to XRT all this weekend where we'll be giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets.