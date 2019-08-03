Watch Chance The Rapper Join Death Cab For Cutie At Lollapalooza

Performing "Do You Remember" from Chance's latest album 'The Big Day'.

August 3, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Features
Lollapalooza

The story of Lollapalooza thus far is collaboration. Whether it be artists playing the festival hopping on stage together or surprise appearances from artists that aren't, there's been no shortage of surprises.

One of the biggest surprises of the festival was Death Cab For Cutie bringing out Chance The Rapper during their set. The two collaborated on Chance's latest album The Big Day and treated the Lolla crowd to a performance of "Do You Remember" from the album.

You can watch our interview with Death Cab For Cutie above where they tell the story of how their collaboration came about.

Check out their Lolla performance below.

Lollapalooza
Death Cab for Cutie
Chance the Rapper

