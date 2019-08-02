Death Cab For Cutie Detail Chance The Rapper Collaboration & Playing 'Transatlanticism' In Full

Death Cab For Cutie stopped by XRT's backstage area at Lollapalooza for an in depth conversation regarding their latest album Thank You For Today, collaborating with Chance The Rapper, and performing Transatlanticism in full at the Auditorium Theatre.

The decision to play the album in its entirety came about 12 days prior to their Auditorium Theatre show. The band was celebrating the 15th anniversary on the album and the Chicago show fell on the date of its release. What resulted was a memorable night of music as Death Cab performed the album in full.

We also spoke with them on their recent collaboration with Chance The Rapper. The band appears on Chance's latest album The Big Day with the song "Do You Remember".

Watch below as they detail the collaboration and the surprise they received once it ended up on the album.

Death Cab For Cutie plays Lollapalooza Friday night before Tame Impala closes out the evening.